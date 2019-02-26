#NigeriaVotes Presidential Election February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election result in Taraba state: APC – 324,906; PDP: 374,743 0 0 0 00 0 0 more now viewing Presidential Election result in Taraba state: APC – 324,906; PDP: 374,743 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election results in Katsina state: APC - 1,232,133; PDP - 308,056 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election result in Kano state: APC - 1,46,4768; PDP - 391,593 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election Result in Imo State: APC - 140,463; PDP - 334,923 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election result in Plateau state: APC - 468,555; PDP - 548,665 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election result in Benue state: APC - 347,668; PDP - 356,817 February 26, 2019 TVCN Share this:TweetLike this:Like Loading... 0 00 0 0 previous Presidential Election results in Katsina state: APC - 1,232,133; PDP - 308,056 Related Posts Presidential Election results in Katsina state: APC – 1,232,133; PDP – 308,056 February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election result in Kano state: APC – 1,46,4768; PDP – 391,593 February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election Result in Imo State: APC – 140,463; PDP – 334,923 February 26, 2019 TVCN 0