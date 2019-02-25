#NigeriaVotes Presidential Election February 25, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election Results in Abia State: APC – 85,058; PDP – 219,698 0 0 0 +10 1 0 more Presidential Election Results in Abia State: APC – 85,058; PDP – 219,698 February 25, 2019 TVCN Presidential Election Results in Ondo state - APC - 241, 769; PDP - 275, 901 February 25, 2019 TVCN Presidential Election Results in Gombe state - APC - 402, 961; PDP - 138, 484 February 25, 2019 TVCN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS IN KOGI STATE: APC - 285, 894; PDP - 218, 207 February 25, 2019 TVCN now playing Huawei announces folding 5G smartphone February 25, 2019 TVCN Nigeria Presidential Election Collation February 25, 2019 TVCN Presidential Election Results in Abia State APC – 85, 058 PDP – 219, 698 Share this:TweetLike this:Like Loading... 0 +10 1 0 previous Presidential Election Results in Ondo state - APC - 241, 769; PDP - 275, 901 Related Posts Presidential Election Results in Ondo state – APC – 241, 769; PDP – 275, 901 February 25, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election Results in Gombe state – APC – 402, 961; PDP – 138, 484 February 25, 2019 TVCN 0 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS IN KOGI STATE: APC – 285, 894; PDP – 218, 207 February 25, 2019 TVCN 0