Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Presidential Election Results in Bayelsa State: APC – 118,821; PDP – 197,933
Presidential Election Results in Bayelsa State: APC – 118,821; PDP – 197,933
#NigeriaVotes
Presidential Election
0

Presidential Election Results in Bayelsa State: APC – 118,821; PDP – 197,933

0
0
now viewing

Presidential Election Results in Bayelsa State: APC – 118,821; PDP – 197,933

now playing

Presidential Election results in Rivers state: APC - 150,710; PDP - 473,971

now playing

Presidential Election Results in Zamfara state: APC - 438,682; PDP - 125,423

now playing

Presidential Election results in Kebbi state: APC - 581,552; PDP - 154,282

now playing

Presidential Election results in Sokoto State APC - 490,333; PDP - 361,604

now playing

Presidential Election result in Akwa Ibom: APC - 175,429; PDP: 395,832

Related Posts

Presidential Election results in Rivers state: APC – 150,710; PDP – 473,971

TVCN 0

Presidential Election Results in Zamfara state: APC – 438,682; PDP – 125,423

TVCN 0

Presidential Election results in Kebbi state: APC – 581,552; PDP – 154,282

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies