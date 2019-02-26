#NigeriaVotes Presidential Election February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election results in Delta state: APC – 221,292; PDP – 594,068 0 0 0 00 0 0 more now viewing Presidential Election results in Delta state: APC – 221,292; PDP – 594,068 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election results in Cross River state: APC - 117,302; PDP - 295,737 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election result in Taraba state: APC - 324,906; PDP: 374,743 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election results in Katsina state: APC - 1,232,133; PDP - 308,056 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election result in Kano state: APC - 1,46,4768; PDP - 391,593 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election Result in Imo State: APC - 140,463; PDP - 334,923 February 26, 2019 TVCN Share this:TweetLike this:Like Loading... 0 00 0 0 previous Presidential Election results in Cross River state: APC - 117,302; PDP - 295,737 Related Posts Presidential Election results in Cross River state: APC – 117,302; PDP – 295,737 February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election result in Taraba state: APC – 324,906; PDP: 374,743 February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election results in Katsina state: APC – 1,232,133; PDP – 308,056 February 26, 2019 TVCN 0