Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Presidential Election Results in Ebonyi state: APC – 90, 726; PDP – 258,573
Presidential Election Results in Ebonyi state: APC – 90, 726; PDP – 258,573
#NigeriaVotes
Presidential Election
0

Presidential Election Results in Ebonyi state: APC – 90, 726; PDP – 258,573

0
0
now viewing

Presidential Election Results in Ebonyi state: APC – 90, 726; PDP – 258,573

now playing

PDP rejects presidential, NASS results announced by INEC

now playing

Presidential Election Results in Enugu State: APC - 54, 423; PDP - 355,553

Presidential Election Results in Abia State: APC - 85,058; PDP - 219,698

Presidential Election Results in Ondo state - APC - 241, 769; PDP - 275, 901

Presidential Election Results in Gombe state - APC - 402, 961; PDP - 138, 484

Related Posts

PDP rejects presidential, NASS results announced by INEC

TVCN 0

Presidential Election Results in Enugu State: APC – 54, 423; PDP – 355,553

TVCN 0

Presidential Election Results in Abia State: APC – 85,058; PDP – 219,698

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies