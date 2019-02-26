#NigeriaVotes Presidential Election February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election Results in Ebonyi state: APC – 90, 726; PDP – 258,573 0 0 0 00 0 0 more now viewing Presidential Election Results in Ebonyi state: APC – 90, 726; PDP – 258,573 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing PDP rejects presidential, NASS results announced by INEC February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election Results in Enugu State: APC - 54, 423; PDP - 355,553 February 26, 2019 TVCN Presidential Election Results in Abia State: APC - 85,058; PDP - 219,698 February 26, 2019 TVCN Presidential Election Results in Ondo state - APC - 241, 769; PDP - 275, 901 February 26, 2019 TVCN Presidential Election Results in Gombe state - APC - 402, 961; PDP - 138, 484 February 26, 2019 TVCN Share this:TweetLike this:Like Loading... 0 00 0 0 previous Presidential Election Results in Enugu State: APC - 54, 423; PDP - 355,553 next PDP rejects presidential, NASS results announced by INEC Related Posts PDP rejects presidential, NASS results announced by INEC February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election Results in Enugu State: APC – 54, 423; PDP – 355,553 February 25, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election Results in Abia State: APC – 85,058; PDP – 219,698 February 25, 2019 TVCN 0