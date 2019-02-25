#NigeriaVotes Presidential Election February 25, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election Results in Enugu State: APC – 54, 423; PDP – 355,553 0 0 0 +30 3 0 more now viewing Presidential Election Results in Enugu State: APC – 54, 423; PDP – 355,553 February 25, 2019 TVCN Presidential Election Results in Abia State: APC - 85,058; PDP - 219,698 February 25, 2019 TVCN Presidential Election Results in Ondo state - APC - 241, 769; PDP - 275, 901 February 25, 2019 TVCN Presidential Election Results in Gombe state - APC - 402, 961; PDP - 138, 484 February 25, 2019 TVCN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS IN KOGI STATE: APC - 285, 894; PDP - 218, 207 February 25, 2019 TVCN now playing Huawei announces folding 5G smartphone February 25, 2019 TVCN Share this:TweetLike this:Like Loading... 0 +30 3 0 previous Presidential Election Results in Abia State: APC - 85,058; PDP - 219,698 Related Posts Presidential Election Results in Abia State: APC – 85,058; PDP – 219,698 February 25, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election Results in Ondo state – APC – 241, 769; PDP – 275, 901 February 25, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election Results in Gombe state – APC – 402, 961; PDP – 138, 484 February 25, 2019 TVCN 0