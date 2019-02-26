Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Presidential Election Results in Kaduna State APC – 993,445; PDP – 649, 612
Presidential Election Results in Kaduna State APC – 993,445; PDP – 649, 612
#NigeriaVotes
Presidential Election
0

Presidential Election Results in Kaduna State APC – 993,445; PDP – 649, 612

0
0
now viewing

Presidential Election Results in Kaduna State APC – 993,445; PDP – 649, 612

now playing

Presidential Election Results in Anambra State: APC - 33,298; PDP - 524,738

now playing

Presidential Election Results in Niger State: APC - 612,371; PDP - 218,052

now playing

May buckles: British PM to rule out no-deal Brexit

now playing

India says air strike hit major militant camp inside Pakistan

now playing

North Korea's Kim arrives in Vietnam for summit; Trump on the way

Related Posts

Presidential Election Results in Anambra State: APC – 33,298; PDP – 524,738

TVCN 0

Presidential Election Results in Niger State: APC – 612,371; PDP – 218,052

TVCN 0

May buckles: British PM to rule out no-deal Brexit

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies