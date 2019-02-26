#NigeriaVotes Presidential Election February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election Results in Kaduna State APC – 993,445; PDP – 649, 612 0 0 0 00 0 0 more now viewing Presidential Election Results in Kaduna State APC – 993,445; PDP – 649, 612 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election Results in Anambra State: APC - 33,298; PDP - 524,738 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election Results in Niger State: APC - 612,371; PDP - 218,052 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing May buckles: British PM to rule out no-deal Brexit February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing India says air strike hit major militant camp inside Pakistan February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing North Korea's Kim arrives in Vietnam for summit; Trump on the way February 26, 2019 TVCN Share this:TweetLike this:Like Loading... 0 00 0 0 previous Presidential Election Results in Niger State: APC - 612,371; PDP - 218,052 next Presidential Election Results in Anambra State: APC - 33,298; PDP - 524,738 Related Posts Presidential Election Results in Anambra State: APC – 33,298; PDP – 524,738 February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election Results in Niger State: APC – 612,371; PDP – 218,052 February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 May buckles: British PM to rule out no-deal Brexit February 26, 2019 TVCN 0