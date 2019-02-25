Home Politics #NigeriaVotes PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS IN KOGI STATE: APC – 285, 894; PDP – 218, 207
#NigeriaVotes
Presidential Election
0

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS IN KOGI STATE: APC – 285, 894; PDP – 218, 207

0
0

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS IN KOGI STATE: APC – 285, 894; PDP – 218, 207

Presidential Election Results in Gombe state - APC - 402, 961; PDP - 138, 484

now playing

Huawei announces folding 5G smartphone

Nigeria Presidential Election Collation

now playing

Venezuela crisis: Dozens killed in border aid clashes near Brazil

NASARAWA STATE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS : APC - 289,903; PDP - 283,847

Kogi State Presidential Election Results APC – 285, 894 PDP – 218, 207

Related Posts

Presidential Election Results in Gombe state – APC – 402, 961; PDP – 138, 484

TVCN 0

Huawei announces folding 5G smartphone

TVCN 0

Nigeria Presidential Election Collation

admin 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies