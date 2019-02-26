#NigeriaVotes Politics Presidential Election February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election Results in Niger State: APC – 612,371; PDP – 218,052 0 0 0 00 0 0 more now viewing Presidential Election Results in Niger State: APC – 612,371; PDP – 218,052 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing May buckles: British PM to rule out no-deal Brexit February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing India says air strike hit major militant camp inside Pakistan February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing North Korea's Kim arrives in Vietnam for summit; Trump on the way February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing INEC adjourns collation of results to 10am February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing APC warns PDP against premature declaration of winner February 26, 2019 TVCN Share this:TweetLike this:Like Loading... 0 00 0 0 previous May buckles: British PM to rule out no-deal Brexit Related Posts May buckles: British PM to rule out no-deal Brexit February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 India says air strike hit major militant camp inside Pakistan February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 North Korea’s Kim arrives in Vietnam for summit; Trump on the way February 26, 2019 TVCN 0