Presidential Election
February 25, 2019

Presidential Election Results in Ondo state – APC – 241, 769; PDP – 275, 901

Presidential Election Results in Abia State: APC - 85,058; PDP - 219,698

Presidential Election Results in Gombe state - APC - 402, 961; PDP - 138, 484

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS IN KOGI STATE: APC - 285, 894; PDP - 218, 207