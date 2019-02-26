#NigeriaVotes Presidential Election February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election results in Rivers state: APC – 150,710; PDP – 473,971 0 0 0 00 0 0 more now viewing Presidential Election results in Rivers state: APC – 150,710; PDP – 473,971 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election Results in Zamfara state: APC - 438,682; PDP - 125,423 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election results in Kebbi state: APC - 581,552; PDP - 154,282 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election results in Sokoto State APC - 490,333; PDP - 361,604 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election result in Akwa Ibom: APC - 175,429; PDP: 395,832 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election Results in Bayelsa State: APC - 118,821; PDP - 197,933 February 26, 2019 TVCN Presidential Election Results in Rivers State: APC – 150,710 PDP – 473,971 Share this:TweetLike this:Like Loading... 0 00 0 0 previous Presidential Election Results in Zamfara state: APC - 438,682; PDP - 125,423 Related Posts Presidential Election Results in Zamfara state: APC – 438,682; PDP – 125,423 February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election results in Kebbi state: APC – 581,552; PDP – 154,282 February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election results in Sokoto State APC – 490,333; PDP – 361,604 February 26, 2019 TVCN 0