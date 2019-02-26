Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Presidential Election results in Sokoto State APC – 490,333; PDP – 361,604
Presidential Election results in Sokoto State APC – 490,333; PDP – 361,604
Presidential Election
Presidential Election results in Sokoto State APC – 490,333; PDP – 361,604

Presidential Election results in Sokoto State APC – 490,333; PDP – 361,604

