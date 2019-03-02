Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Presidential supplementary election will not hold – INEC
Presidential supplementary election will not hold – INEC
Image result for Presidential supplementary election will not hold - INECThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has cleared the air on its planned conduct of supplementary elections on the 9th of March.

INEC, in a tweet through its official Twitter handle (@inecnigeria) said only Senatorial and House of Representatives elections will hold in areas where there were reported cases of violence.

Elections were not held in some local governments in Rivers, Lagos and Anambra States, while some other states also had the cessation of elections due to election violence.

