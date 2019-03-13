Protesters express disappointment over sentencing of Cardinal Pell

Australian abuse survivors have taken to the street to protest and show their disappointment of the sentence handed down to Cardinal George Pell.

77 year old Cardinal George Pell, a former Vatican treasurer, has been convicted and sentenced to a six years jail time for sexually abusing two boys in Australia.

Pell was said to have carried out the abuse in 1996 on 13-year-old choir boys in a Melbourne cathedral.

Over the last three decades, the papal administration has been rocked by different abuse scandals and has ravaged the Church’s credibility in the United States, Chile, Australia amongst others.

