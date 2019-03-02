Residents of Amac/Bwari ask elected lawmaker to deliver

The People of AMAC/Bwari Federal constituency in the Federal Capital Territory have charged the member elected to the house of representatives, Micha Jiba to use his good office to deliver the benefits of democracy to his people.

Helen Osamede-Akins reports Damagaza in Amac/Bwari Federal constituency is the home of member elect in the just concluded February 23rd election.

Micha Jiba, who is the immediate past chairman of AMAC, has come to thank his people for casting their ballot for him in the election. But his people have a message for him. They want him to use his office to deliver the dividends of democracy to them.

Jiba promised to work closely with his people and ensure he promotes their cause in the national assembly.

As the Area Council election draws near, the people are hopeful that credible leaders will emerge at all levels.

