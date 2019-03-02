Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Sanwo-Olu reels out plans for Lagos
Image result for Sanwo-Olu reels out plans for LagosThe governorship candidate of the All progressive Congress in Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-olu, has pledged to run an all inclusive government if elected governor of the state.

He made the pledge at an interactive forum organised by the yoruba tennis club in lagos.

Correspondent Theophilus Elamah reports that the Yoruba tennis club, one of the most influential groups in the state, has, for years now, organised interactive sessions for governorship candidates in the state.

This time, it was the turn of the governorship flagbearer of the All progressive Congress in Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-olu.

Seizing the moment, Babajide Sanwo-olu outlined his plans for an inclusive Lagos. His running mate, Obafemi Hamzat, also shed more insight on their plans to make Lagos greater.

The Lagos state governorship candidate harped on the need for residents to come out en masse and vote come March 9.

Babajide Sanwo-olu is optimistic of victory at the polls noting that his blueprint for a greater lagos and engagement with the grassroots will stand him out.

