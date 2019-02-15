Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Sensitive election materials arrive Nasarawa
Sensitive election materials arrive Nasarawa
Image result for INEC sensitive election materials arrive NasarawaSensitive election materials for the Saturday general election have arrived Nasarawa State amidst tight security.The materials were taken to Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), branch in Lafia, the state’s capital.

Roads linking the CBN were barricaded by police Armored Personnel Carrier vehicles.

The State Governor Tanko Almakura was not spared in the barricade as his convoy was made to make a u-turn while trying to utilize one of the roads leading to the CBN.

Although Journalists were not invited by INEC or CBN, but European Union observers were seen monitoring the offloading of the election materials in white sacks.

