The south East presidential committee for the 2019 general elections have faulted the action of All Progressives Congress for suspending governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state.

Member of the committee, Maxwell Okoye said they will not sit back and watch a leader from their zone subjected to ridicule.

They used the opportunity to call on president Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to zone the Senate presidency to South east.

