Standards Organisation of Nigeria advises Nigerians to reject substandard products
Standards Organisation of Nigeria advises Nigerians to reject substandard products

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has advised Nigerians to consciously reject substandard products and cultivate the culture of reporting defective products to the agency.

This is to assist the agency tackle the menace of substandard products in the country.

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria is vested with the responsibility of standardizing and regulating the quality of all products in Nigeria, for the strict enforcement of powers of seizure, confiscation and destruction of sub-standard products.

The organisation’s recurring destruction of various impounded substandard products worth billions of Naira is viewed as a continuous drain on the nation’s economy. In view of this, the standards agency says that beyond destroying substandard goods, it has taken steps to create more awareness of the standards indicators for manufacturers, importers and the consuming public.

Warning against the importation of goods without consumer utility, the standards organisation says its enforcement processes is being strengthened to track offenders.

The agency says it is working to ensure improved competitiveness of Nigerian goods at home and abroad by encouraging quality assurance practices.

