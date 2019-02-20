Sudan protest:Students rallies ramp up pressure on Govt.

Varsity students in Sudan have joined a growing public call against the continued stay of President Omar Al-Bashir in office.

Protests have led to the closure of a number of universities across the country as government security

apparatus tries to get a grip on the nationwide action.

The country’s main opposition and other rights groups locally have joined in encouraging citizens to keep up the protests.

Journalists, local and international, have also been caught in the middle of the protests as many foreign reporters have been deported or ordered out over their coverage while local journalists have been arrested and allegedly tortured.

Rolls of daily and weekly newspapers have also been confiscated.

The government has routinely come out to report of deaths resulting from clashes.

