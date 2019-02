Suspected herdsmen have killed 16 persons during an attack on a community in Agatu local government area of Benue state.

The suspects attacked the community at 1am on Wednesday, shot on people, and set houses on fire.

Police in the state are aware of the attack but couldn’t give us more information as they’re still investigating.

In the meantime, a spokesperson for an army task force in the area, confirmed the attack and said a patrol team has been sent.

