Suspected political thugs set INEC Office ablaze in Ebonyi

Suspected political thugs on Saturday morning attacked an Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, office in Ezza North local government area of Ebonyi state.

The Registration Area Center (RAC) in Umuoghara was attacked by the unidentified hoodlums around 2 am.

The fire, it was gathered, destroyed sensitive and non sensitive materials to be used for today’s governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The hoodlums also burnt down Community Secondary School Okposi Umuoghara in the area.

Police Spokesman in the state, Loveth Odah and the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Prof Godswill Obioma confirmed the attack.

” I got a call from the area that the RAC was under attack just few minutes ago. I am rushing back to command to ramp up response to the situation”. Odah said.

Obioma on his part said he has escalated the matter to the INEC headquarters Abuja.

Share this: Tweet



