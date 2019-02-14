Home News Suspected youths allegedly raze police station in Anambra
Suspected youths allegedly raze police station in Anambra
News
Nigeria
0

Suspected youths allegedly raze police station in Anambra

0
0
now viewing

Suspected youths allegedly raze police station in Anambra

now playing

Fire guts INEC office in Quan Pan Local Govt in Plateau State

now playing

Anambra govt promises to contain spread of Diarrhea

now playing

NEMA urges market managers to boost fire safety measures

now playing

Fire destroys 20 shops in Akure

now playing

Data centre spared as fire caught EFCC's Wuse Office

Ajali police station in Orumba North LGA of Anambra state has been razed by men suspended to be members of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) chanting no elections in Igboland.

Eyewitness account disclosed that the incident happened at about 2am Thursday morning, while inmates in the police cells were also reported to have been freed by the hoodlums.

When contracted via telephone, the Anambra State police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Muhammed denied the claim, said it remained a case of fire incident until the command concludes its discreet investigation to ascertain the true cause of the unfortunate incident. He added that no life was lost and no casualty.

Personnel of the division successfully protected critical Police assets including firearms from the inferno.

The police spokesman also said the Commissioner of Police CP Mustapha Dandaura was at scene of the incident for an on the spot assessment.

He noted further that he CP has also ordered the DC Department of Criminal investigation and intelligence department to conduct a discreet investigation in order to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident please.

Related Posts

Fire guts INEC office in Quan Pan Local Govt in Plateau State

TVCN 0

Anambra govt promises to contain spread of Diarrhea

TVCN 0

NEMA urges market managers to boost fire safety measures

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies