Taraba 2019: APGA endorses Ishaku for re-election

Governor Dairus Ishaku has promised Tarabans more dividends and job opportunities for Youths if given another mandate.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that the candidate of the state chapter of the All people’s grand alliance has withdrawn from the race to support the Governor.

The governor who is leaving no stone unturned in securing his second term, led his campaign train to Lau local government where many defectors were received.

Among those gathered, are some of the beneficiaries of various human development projects executed by the Taraba state government. They scored the Ishaku administration high in fulfilling its campaign promises.

Governor Dairus Ishaku saids this time around his priorities will be Youth empowerment and infrastructural development.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA has collapsed its structure into the Governor’s campaign structures. It said his administration has delivered in the provision of security and infrastructure development.

To this end, the party’s governorship candidate, Adamu Ibrahim has withdrawn from Saturday’s poll to back Mr Ishaku.

An elated Governor thanks the leadership of APGA, promising an inclusive government if reelected.

The Taraba governorship race appears a three horse race amongst the incumbent, former minister for women affairs Hajia Jumai Al Hassan who is now Candidate of the UDP, and former acting Governor of the State, Sani Danladi of the APC.

