Taraba govt partners Israel to help visually impaired persons

The Taraba State government is collaborating with the Israeli group to offer free medical treatment to 10,000 targeted patients sufferings various eye diseases across 16 local governments of the state.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Dairus Ishaku said the initiative is to address the plight of the citizenry with

complicated eye challenges.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that children are among the 10,000 Tarabans presently undergoing free eye

medical treatment at the State Specialist Hospital, Jalingo.

Their parents said the initiative came as cheering news to them since earlier efforts to help their children failed

Declaring the event open, Governor Dairus Ishaku stressed that medical interventions such as these, for the less privileged is a priority of his administration. He charged citizens to seize the opportunity to address their eye challenges.

Some beneficiaries of the treatment appealed to the state to continue with the project for the benefit of others.

Human vision loss in Nigeria is estimated at 1.13 million but the medical outreach is making a difference. It is among a series of free treatments initiated by Governor Ishaku’s administration in Taraba state to ensure the well being of the people.

Share this: Tweet



