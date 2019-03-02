Thousands denounce President Boutefilka’s fifth term bid

Tens of thousands of Algerians have taken to the streets in anger at the President plan, to seek a fifth term in office.

Anti-government protests are rare in Algeria, but several broke out after the 81 year old Abdelaziz Bouteflika, confirmed his intention to run for another term.

This is the country’s biggest anti-government demonstrations, since the Arab Spring, eight years ago.

The protests were mostly peaceful but scuffles broke out in the capital, Algiers, between police and protesters near the presidential palace.

Witnesses say One person died, a 60-year-old man who suffered a heart attack.

Authorities say 45 people have been arrested.

The Algerian leader, Bouteflika has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013 and is currently undergoing medical checks, in Switzerland.

