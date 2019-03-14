Home News Tinubu commiserates with families of victims of #LagosBuildingCollapse
Image result for Tinubu commiserates with families of victims of #LagosBuildingCollapseThe All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the families of victims of Wednesday’s collapse.

The former Lagos governor said the government must now ensure adequate treatment for rescued victims calling on Lagosians to donate blood
to the rescued victims.

He also said the school children lost to the building collapse did not deserve to die the way they did. He prayed for the repose of the souls of
the innocent kids.

He also advised the government must fast-track demolition arrangement once a building is discovered to be weak and deserving of demolition to save lives.

