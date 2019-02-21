Today is International Mother Language Day!

International Mother Language Day (IMLD) is a worldwide annual observance held on 21 February to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and promote multilingualism.

International Mother Language Day was first announced by UNESCO on November 17 1999 but was formally recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in a resolution establishing 2008 as the International Year of Languages.

The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh.

February 21st is the anniversary of the day Bangladeshis fought for recognition for the Bangla language.

