Today is World Radio Day

Since its invention, more than a hundred years ago,radio has sparked new conversations and broadcast new ideas into people’s homes, villages, universities, hospitals and workplaces.

Because of its dynamic nature, it remains the communication tool with the widest audience reach and powerful tool of communication.

The radio is also the most reactive and engaging medium there is, adapting to 21st century changes and offering new ways to interact and participate.

The theme for this year is Dialogue, is Tolerance and Peace.

