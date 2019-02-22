Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medals to be made from recycled metals

Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic organisers have called on the people in Japan to donate unwanted electronics devices to help them make medals out of it

The organisers expects to achieve their target of collecting enough recycled metal to make the Games’ medals by March.

The program to collect recycled mobile phones, electronic devices and extract metal from them launched in April 2017, with Tokyo Metropolitan Government employees, including Governor Yuriko Koike, kick starting the initiative with their own donations.

The design for the medals, which will be made in part from the metals gained during the recycling process, will be announced later this year.

With 339 events to be held across 50 disciplines at the 2020 Olympics and an additional 540 at the Paralympics, over 2,600 medals will be needed.

