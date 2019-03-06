Toyota, BMW threaten to shut down production in the UK

Car giants Toyota and BMW have warned, a no-deal Brexit threatens the production of their cars in the United Kingdom.

The head of Toyota’s European operations said a negative outcome could put future investment at its UK factory at risk.

Similarly BMW is considering moving production of its Mini from the UK in a no-deal scenario.

Toyota also warned that a no-deal Brexit would make it ‘extremely complicated’ for the firm to build new models in the UK

BMW chief executive, Harold Krueger says the carmaker logistics network is flexible to adjust to changes.

