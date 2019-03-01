Home News Trial of President of Nigerian Bar Association adjourned till March 18
Trial of President of Nigerian Bar Association adjourned till March 18
News
Nigeria
0

Trial of President of Nigerian Bar Association adjourned till March 18

0
0
now viewing

Trial of President of Nigerian Bar Association adjourned till March 18

now playing

Shell faces Dutch prosecution over Nigerian oil deal

now playing

NEMA receives 326 newly repatriated Nigerians from Libya

now playing

Zero Discrimination Day 2019 - 'Act to change laws that discriminate'

now playing

U.S congratulates Nigeria, President Buhari on successful Presidential election

now playing

Argentina seeks to enhance cordial relations with Nigerian Air Force

The trial of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro has been adjourned till March Eighteen and Nineteen.

This was after he was re-arraigned this morning, before Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court .

The Judge restored his bail conditions which he is expected to perfect on or before March the Fifteenth.

He was earlier admitted to Two hundred and fifty million Naira bail, with one surety in like sum by Justice Muslim Hassan, following an application by his legal team led by Chief Wole Olanipekun .

Mr Usoro is on trial for allegedly laundering one point four billion naira belonging to the Akwa Ibom state Government, with the help of four top state government Officials who are still at large.

The prosecutor Rotimi Oyedepo asked for a bench warrant to compel their presence in court.

The defence counsel objected, saying the individuals are not being charged but just mentioned in the charge sheet.

The judge has now ordered the arrest of the four, saying the administration of criminal justice act as argued by the prosecutor allows for the arrest of a party linked to a case to compelled his attendance in court

Related Posts

Shell faces Dutch prosecution over Nigerian oil deal

TVCN 0

NEMA receives 326 newly repatriated Nigerians from Libya

TVCN 0

Zero Discrimination Day 2019 – ‘Act to change laws that discriminate’

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies