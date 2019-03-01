Trial of President of Nigerian Bar Association adjourned till March 18

The trial of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro has been adjourned till March Eighteen and Nineteen.

This was after he was re-arraigned this morning, before Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court .

The Judge restored his bail conditions which he is expected to perfect on or before March the Fifteenth.

He was earlier admitted to Two hundred and fifty million Naira bail, with one surety in like sum by Justice Muslim Hassan, following an application by his legal team led by Chief Wole Olanipekun .

Mr Usoro is on trial for allegedly laundering one point four billion naira belonging to the Akwa Ibom state Government, with the help of four top state government Officials who are still at large.

The prosecutor Rotimi Oyedepo asked for a bench warrant to compel their presence in court.

The defence counsel objected, saying the individuals are not being charged but just mentioned in the charge sheet.

The judge has now ordered the arrest of the four, saying the administration of criminal justice act as argued by the prosecutor allows for the arrest of a party linked to a case to compelled his attendance in court

Share this: Tweet



