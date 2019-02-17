Home News Troops arrest hoodlums planning to disrupt elections in Osun
Troops arrest hoodlums planning to disrupt elections in Osun
Troops of Operation Safe Conduct on Saturday  at Iwaraja Junction, Osun State, intercepted 3 hoodlums on motorcycle moving towards Ilesa East LGA to disrupt smooth conduct of 2019 general elections in that area.

The hoodlums were arrested with items ranging from a locally made pistol, 3 rounds of cartridges, mobile phones, iPad, Peace Corps face cap and  ID card and a the sum of #14,300.

The Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa stated that those arrested will be handed over to the police upon completion of initial profiling and investigation.

