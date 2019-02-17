Troops arrest hoodlums planning to disrupt elections in Osun

Troops of Operation Safe Conduct on Saturday at Iwaraja Junction, Osun State, intercepted 3 hoodlums on motorcycle moving towards Ilesa East LGA to disrupt smooth conduct of 2019 general elections in that area.

The hoodlums were arrested with items ranging from a locally made pistol, 3 rounds of cartridges, mobile phones, iPad, Peace Corps face cap and ID card and a the sum of #14,300.

The Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa stated that those arrested will be handed over to the police upon completion of initial profiling and investigation.

