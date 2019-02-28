Home International Trump says he walked from deal with North Korea’s Kim over sanction demands
Trump says he walked from deal with North Korea’s Kim over sanction demands
Trump says he walked from deal with North Korea’s Kim over sanction demands

Trump says he walked from deal with North Korea’s Kim over sanction demands

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had walked away from a nuclear deal at his summit with Kim Jong Un because of unacceptable demands from the North Korean leader to lift punishing U.S.-led sanctions.

Trump said two days of talks in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi had made good progress in building relations and on the key issue of denuclearization, but it was important not to rush into a bad deal.

“It was all about the sanctions,” Trump said at a news conference after the talks were cut short. “Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn’t do that.”

Both Trump and Kim left the venue of their talks, the French-colonial-era Metropole hotel, without attending a planned lunch together.

“Sometimes you have to walk, and this was just one of those times,” Trump said, adding “it was a friendly walk”.

