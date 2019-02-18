Trump’s border wall:New York threatens to challenge President’s decision
00
California and New York say they are ready to take legal action to challenge President Trump’s move to bypass congress and secure funding for the construction of the border wall.
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in a bid to fund his promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border without congressional approval.
By declaring a national emergency, Trump can use certain Department of Defense funding to build the wall.
This could give him access to billion of dollars .