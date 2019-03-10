Tunisian health minister resigns over 11 baby deaths

The Tunisian Health Minister Abderraouf Cherif has resigned following the deaths of 11 newborn babies at a hospital in the capital, Tunis.

The country’s health ministry said evidence suggested they had all died from septic shock between 7-8 of March.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said investigations have been launched into the state-run facility’s medical, pharmaceutical and hygiene practices.

Mr Cherif’s resignation comes just four months after his appointment.

Tunisia’s paediatrics society says the infection may have been caused by an intravenous product.

The group also criticised “precarious conditions in which health professionals work”.

