Two arrested after alleged homophobic attack on buds

Image result for Two arrested after alleged homophobic attack on budsA 24 year-old Chilean man was the victim of a violent, homophobic attack on a bus in Santiago, Chile .

Cell phone video captured the brutal attack in which Luis Lillo was beaten by two aggressors who yelled homophobic insults at him as they hit him.

Luis suffered a broken nose and several hematomas in the attack.

The two alleged attackers were placed in preventative detention after being charged with the crimes of violent robbery and homophobic attack according to local media.

 

