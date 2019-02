Unknown gunmen, on Tuesday, abducted two persons in Akunu Akoko in the Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

One of the victims was identified as Kole Ajulo, a popular sawmill operator in the town, while the identity of the second person is yet to be known as at the time of filing this report.

The victims were said to be travelling to Kogi State when the hoodlums ambushed and kidnapped them on the Akunu-Ayere Road.

Police spokesman, Femi Joseph confirmed the incident.

