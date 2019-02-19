Home International Two policemen killed, three injured in Egypt blast
Two policemen have been killed and three wounded when an explosive device carried by a militant they were pursuing exploded in the heart of the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

According to the interior ministry, security forces were pursuing the man as part of the search for the perpetrator of an attempted attack against a police patrol in western Cairo on Friday.

Friday’s attempted attack left two policemen and three civilians with minor injuries when a home-made bomb exploded during an attempt to defuse it, security sources said at the time.

Egyptian security forces have been waging a campaign against Islamist militants over the past year focused on Egypt’s Sinai peninsula.

