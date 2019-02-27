U.S. Africa command assures MNJTF of its support to fight insurgency

The United States Africa Command has pledged to support the Multinational Joint Task Force in the ongoing Operation YANCIN TAFKI in the Lake Chad Area.

The Commander, Special Operations U.S. AFRICOM, Major General Marcus Hicks said this on Tuesday during his visit to the Tactical Headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force in Diffa, Republic of Niger.

Addressing officers of the MNJTF, Major General Hicks noted that the aim of the visit was to share intelligence and build confidence between the two organizations towards the achievement of operational objectives.

Deputy Force Commander of the MNJTF, Brigadier General Seydou Badjie commended the U.S. AFRICOM for its interest in the activities of the MNJTF. He also solicited the continued cooperation of the two agencies in order to successfully deal with Boko Haram Insurgency.

