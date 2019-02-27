Home News U.S. Africa command to partner MNJTF to fight insurgency
U.S. Africa command to partner MNJTF to fight insurgency
U.S. Africa command to partner MNJTF to fight insurgency

U.S. Africa command to partner MNJTF to fight insurgency

Image result for U.S. Africa command to partner MNJTF to fight insurgencyThe United States Africa Command has pledged to support the Multinational Joint Task Force in the ongoing Operation YANCIN TAFKI in the Lake Chad Area.

The Commander, Special Operations US AFRICOM, Major General Marcus Hicks said this during a recent visit to the Tactical Headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force in Diffa, Republic of Niger.

Addressing officers of the MNJTF, Major General Hicks noted that the aim of the visit was to share intelligence and build confidence between the two organizations towards the achievement of operational objectives.

Deputy Force Commander of the MNJTF, Brigadier General Seydou Badjie commended the US AFRICOM for its interest in the activities of the MNJTF.

He also solicited the continued cooperation of the two agencies in order to successfully deal with Boko Haram Insurgency.

