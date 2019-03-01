Home International U.S congratulates Nigeria, President Buhari on successful Presidential election
The United States has congratulated the people of Nigeria on a successful presidential election, and President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

In a statement issued  by the Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo, he stated that the United States remains committed to working together with Nigeria to achieve greater peace and prosperity for both our nations

“We commend all those Nigerians who participated peacefully in the election and condemn those whose acts of violence harmed Nigerians and the electoral process.

“We note the assessments of international and domestic observer missions affirming the overall credibility of the election, despite localized violence and irregularities.

“We also congratulate all the other candidates for their peaceful participation in the electoral process. We call on all Nigerians to ensure successful state elections next week.

“Going forward, the United States remains committed to working together with Nigeria to achieve greater peace and prosperity for both our nations”.

