U.S: Devastating weather kills at least 14 in Lee County, Alabama

At least 14 people, some of them children, have died, after a tornado struck Lee County in Eastern Alabama, on Sunday.

Authorities say the death toll is expected to rise as rescuers search through the rubble of destroyed homes damaged by the severe weather.

Emergency workers face a grim task of pulling the dead and injured from the wreckage of homes and businesses.

Severe weather unleashed one of many possible tornadoes that threatened the Southern United States On Sunday afternoon

Tornado warnings and watches have been in effect in parts of Georgia and Alabama

The Governor’s office says a state of emergency for Alabama, issued on February 23rd to deal with flooding, would be extended.

