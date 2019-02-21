Uganda accuses MTN of compromising national security, deports CEO

Uganda has accused the country’s biggest telecoms operator MTN, of under-declaring its sales and causing public revenue losses.

This has severed the relations with the South African-owned company.

Uganda deported MTN Uganda’s Chief Executive, Wim Vanhelleputte last week, the fourth MTN official to be expelled from the East African country in less than a month on accusations of compromising national security.

Wim Vanhelleputte is to stay outside Uganda indefinitely.

MTN Uganda has over 10 million subscribers.

