Uganda accuses MTN of compromising national security, deports CEO
Uganda has accused the country’s biggest telecoms operator MTN, of under-declaring its sales and causing public revenue losses.
This has severed the relations with the South African-owned company.
Uganda deported MTN Uganda’s Chief Executive, Wim Vanhelleputte last week, the fourth MTN official to be expelled from the East African country in less than a month on accusations of compromising national security.
Wim Vanhelleputte is to stay outside Uganda indefinitely.
MTN Uganda has over 10 million subscribers.