UK: 7 Labour MPs quit party over leadership’s stance on Brexit

Seven Labour MPs have quit the party over Jeremy Corbyn’s stance on Brexit and foreign policy issues saying they will seat as a new independent group.

In a press conference on Monday, the MPs- Gavin Shuker, Angela Smith, Chris Leslie, Mike Gapes Ann Coffey,Luciana Berger and Chuka Umunna – said Corbyn’s Labour had radically departed from their values.

Luciana Berger said she was ’embarrassed and ashamed’ to remain within the Labour party.

“I cannot remain in a party that I have today come to the sickening conclusion is institutionally anti-Semitic. I am leaving behind a culture of bullying, bigotry and intimidation.”

Luciana stated further that the party’s core values of equality, opportunity for all, and anti-racism had been “consistently and constantly violated, undermined and attacked.”

Chris Leslie, another of the MPs said: “the Labour party we joined, that we campaigned for, and believed in is no longer today’s Labour party.”

“British politics is now well and truly broken and in all conscience we can no longer knock on doors and support Jeremy Corbyn and the team around him”

