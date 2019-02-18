UNICEF, Adamawa govt seek media support against Polio

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency are seeking to collaborate with the media to sustain the declining cases of Polio and other childhood killer diseases in the state.

Towards this, a 2-day training was organised by UNICEF to sensitize Media Chief Executives on innovative ways at combatting child-related ailment.

Addressing media practitioners at the training, Chairman of Primary Healthcare Development Agency in Adamawa, Dr. Batulu Isah-Mohammed called for new strategies particularly in covering in geographically difficult areas.

She also appreciated the immense support given by journalists in the fight to eradicate Polio.

Highlight of the occasion was the inauguration of new members to the Journalist Against Polio (JAP), where key players in the media industry expressed readiness to contribute to the fight against polio.

Participants at the event commended UNICEF for organising the two-day training expressing optimism that it would go along way in reducing infant mortality.

Since the last record of a Polio outbreak in 2018, in some parts of the country, the Adamawa State government has worked tirelessly alongside development Partners to combat and reduce the scourge to the barest minimum. Already, there is a 79 percent increase in polio vaccination for children.

Share this: Tweet



