Update: Suspected herdsmen invade Plateau polytechnic, kidnap one

The whereabouts of the eldest son of the Chaplain of Plateau state Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi is still unknown as suspected herdsmen who kidnapped him are yet to make contact with the family.

The attackers invaded the Chaplain’s compound at about 8pm on Wednesday, carting away money and valuables, after which they abducted his eldest child, a 12 year old.

TVC News correspondent, Funom Joshua reports that the police has visited the house and investigation is ongoing.

Members of the family say they have been advised not to speak to the media until the abductors make their demand.

Share this: Tweet



