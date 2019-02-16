Home News Updated: Four killed, seven injured as Boko Haram attacks Maiduguri
Updated: Four killed, seven injured as Boko Haram attacks Maiduguri
News
Nigeria
Updated: Four killed, seven injured as Boko Haram attacks Maiduguri

At least four persons have been confirmed dead and seven persons were injured after Boko Haram terrorists launched an early morning attack on Jiddumri  community in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The attack was however repelled by the security agencies.

The attack started through old Molai road, Jiddumri where most of the residents there trooped into the main city of Maiduguri.

At Kushari adjacent to Jiddumri, a suicide bomber ignited explosives where the suicide bomber and a person were killed by the explosives.

 

