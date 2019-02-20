Updated: INEC chairman restates readiness for Saturday’s polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians and election observers that “only an Act of God” can stop the conduct of the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly election slated for Saturday.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu told journalists and observers at a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday that the commission is good to go to the polls on Saturday.

TVC NEWS Senior correspondent, Femi Akande reports that the briefing presents another chance for the Independent National electoral commission to bring the public up to speed on their level of preparedness ahead of Saturday’s rescheduled polls.

At Wednesday’s media briefing, INEC chairman announced that the contentious issue of the card readers configuration has been laid to rest.

The electoral commission’s image was battered when shocking pictures of the poor treatment meted to youth corps members serving as adhoc staff, went viral.

Mahmood Yakubu, the chief electoral umpire, has given his word that the adhoc staff will be treated better.

INEC announced to International and domestic observers that already the deployment of election materials to local governments has commenced in 10 states and others will follow soon.

But the commission failed in its earlier promise to give an update on the number of permanent voter cards collected across the country. It, however, promised not to fail in the conduct of the election on the rescheduled date.

