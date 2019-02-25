Venezuela crisis: Dozens killed in border aid clashes near Brazil

Emilio Gonzalez who is mayor of the Venezuelan municipality of Gran Sabana, close to the border with Brazil, has told the media that authorities have killed at least 25 persons in clashes over the arrival of aid into the OPEC nation.

Last week, two deaths were reported in clashes in the area.

Venezuela’s embattled President, Nicolas Maduro, denies any crisis in his country and has refused to allow international aid into Venezuela despite often-empty supermarket shelves, long lines for government-subsidised food and hospitals lacking in basic supplies and medicines.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognised as Venezuela’s legitimate leader by dozens of countries, is meeting with regional leaders in Bogota to identify step up pressure on Maduro for elections in Venezuela and for aid to cross.

